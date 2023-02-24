Carolyn Kunzwiler, 83, of Fulton, NY, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at St. Luke Health Service, Oswego, NY. Carolyn was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Kenneth and Irene (Gillian) Crahan. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. Carolyn worked with the Fulton School District for 20 years as a Teacher’s Aid at State Street School and Lanigan Elementary School. Carolyn loved to attend her son’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events being their number one fan. She was a past member of Holy Family Church Altar Rosary, and a past communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Minetto, NY. Carolyn loved to spend time at camp, travel and enjoy a well-made Manhattan with close friends and family of the beloved “Van Gang.” Carolyn’s most enjoyed hobby was shopping with her close friends. Her family would lovingly refer to her as a “professional shopper.” Mrs. Kunzwiler was pre-deceased by her husband of 58 years: Donald “Butch” Kunzwiler in 2019, and her brothers: David Crahan and Michael Crahan. Carolyn is survived by her sons: Jeffrey D. (Amy) Kunzwiler of Fulton, Michael K. (Mary) Kunzwiler of Hockessin, DE; 6 grandchildren: Krysten (Justin) Amy, Kyle Kunzwiler, Brady Kunzwiler, Sophie Kunzwiler, Michael (Abbey) J. Kunzwiler, Marissa (Brett Ecke) R. Kunzwiler; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Entombment will be held in All Saint’s Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego, NY. There will be no calling hours. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069. Donations may be made to the Fulton Blessings in a Backpack #174; c/o Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 64 Gillespie Rd., Fulton, NY 13069.
