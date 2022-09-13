Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher

Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher, 68, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a short heroic battle with cancer at the Francis House in Syracuse, NY.

Carolyn was born in Rome, NY, on Dec. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Sheldon Carr and Sophie Wanda (Prusinowski) Stoddard. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1971 and then began nursing school. Upon graduation from nursing school, she began her career at Betsy Ross Hospital, later working at the Veteran’s Hospital then Upstate Medical in Syracuse, NY. Carolyn continued her nursing career at Oswego Hospital on the maternity ward. She then began the next chapter of her amazing life raising her two beautiful children. She returned to work as an administrative assistant for NYS DOT and eventually with Campus Life at SUNY Oswego before retiring in the Summer of 2018.

