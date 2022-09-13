Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher, 68, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a short heroic battle with cancer at the Francis House in Syracuse, NY.
Carolyn was born in Rome, NY, on Dec. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Sheldon Carr and Sophie Wanda (Prusinowski) Stoddard. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1971 and then began nursing school. Upon graduation from nursing school, she began her career at Betsy Ross Hospital, later working at the Veteran’s Hospital then Upstate Medical in Syracuse, NY. Carolyn continued her nursing career at Oswego Hospital on the maternity ward. She then began the next chapter of her amazing life raising her two beautiful children. She returned to work as an administrative assistant for NYS DOT and eventually with Campus Life at SUNY Oswego before retiring in the Summer of 2018.
Carolyn met the love of her life on Friday the 13th in June of 1980 while celebrating the last day of her vacation with her friend Lori. Carolyn and William (Buddy) Kelleher Jr. were married at All Saints Episcopal Church in Fulton, NY, on Nov. 27, 1982. Carolyn and Buddy shared 42 wonderful years together creating a beautiful love filled home for their family. She was an amazing mother who always had time to guide and care for her loving children. She adored creating meals, playing games, gardening, and celebrating all of her life’s many happy moments. In retirement she enjoyed late breakfasts and completing the crossword, jumble, and sudoku with her hubby. Carolyn also loved spending time with her family camping, kayaking, fishing, and taking vacations on Cayuga Lake and by the ocean. She greatly enjoyed being a member of the Oswego Elks Ladies Auxiliary, the Taberg American Legion Auxiliary, and the Mexicali Quilters Guild. Carolyn showed her artistic ability using fabric to create amazing quilts in her happy place, the quilting studio her husband made for her. She made many lovely quilts to wrap her family in love.
Carolyn was quite simply pure of heart, and saw the best in everyone. She always had a kind word and a beautiful smile for those around her. She spent her last days sharing her memories, experiences, and advice with her family. Carolyn is greatly loved, will truly be missed, and will be forever remembered.
She is predeceased by her parents Sheldon and Sophie Stoddard, and her brother Ray Stoddard. She is survived by her loving husband Buddy, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Andrea Kelleher, their son Ewen and soon to be born son Rory, Knoxville, TN, as well as her daughter and son-in-law Sally and Kyle Gyurko, Edmeston, NY.
Carolyn is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Leon and Elaine Stoddard, Marcy, NY, and her sister and brother-in-law, Gail and John Yanney, Dolgeville, NY, best friends Dan and Liz Andring, her Yada Yada Yada Sister, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Calling hours will be where she worshiped at Grace Episcopal Church in Mexico, NY. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, with funeral services immediately following at noon. A lawn reception to follow. A private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Lee Center, NY, at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Harter Funeral Home in Mexico, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requested that remembrances be made in the form of charitable donations in her name to Blessings in a Backpack, P.O. Box 5229, Oswego, New York, 13126.
