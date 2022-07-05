Carol Ann (Rowlee) Haynes, 66, of Oswego, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1956 in Oswego to James “Bud” Leonard Rowlee and Agnes Irene LaMote.
Carol graduated from Oswego High School in 1974 and was married to Richard “Dick” Robert Haynes (Sr.) on Aug. 10, 1974 in Oswego. Carol worked as a crossing guard at Fitzhugh Park School for many years and then for Price Chopper, where she was the Seafood Manager. Carol loved to sew and her children would often be seen in matching 4th of July outfits or with hand-sewn Halloween costumes. Carol was also the family historian and genealogist; having spent many hours collecting, gathering, and archiving the histories of her family.
Carol loved her family fiercely and was known by many as the baby whisperer. She could always get them to sleep.
Carol is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dick, their four children, and their spouses; Darlene and Timothy Trepasso, Richard, II (Jr.) and Jennifer Haynes, Jennifer and Jonathan Shaffer, and James Haynes.
Carol is also survived by her 15 grandchildren; Richard III and Camden Haynes, Jonathan (Jr.), Chelsea, Amber, Kayliann, Hunter, and Lily Shaffer, Adrian, Natalie, Alexander, Aleigha, Emmalee, and Nicole Haynes, Jaylee Long, and one great-grandchild, Brynlee Soulier.
She is predeceased by her parents James and Agnes Rowlee.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home at 112 E. 2nd St., Oswego.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, at Vermillion Cemetery in New Haven.
