Carol A. Alfieri, 88, of Minetto, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Seneca Manor.
Mrs. Alfieri was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Lawrence J. (Allie) and Margaret (Weber) Familo. She was a communicant, lector, Eucharistic Minister and funeral lay minister of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto. Mrs. Alfieri was also a member of OLPH Women’s Club and Oswego Columbiettes Council #227. Mrs. Alfieri was a past president of the board of directors of the ARC, Oswego County and past secretary of the board of directors of Oswego Industries Inc., Fulton, NY. She also sat on the board of governors of the NYS ARC, and the Oswego County Community Services Board of Directors. Mrs. Alfieri was a 1980 inductee of the Hall of Fame of the Oswego Women’s Bowling Assoc. In 2007 she received the Dr. John Readling Award for 40 years of volunteer work. Mrs. Alfieri was predeceased by her husband Emanuel Alfieri in 2003 and her siblings: Lawrence, Joseph and Thomas Familo, Joan Calkins and Geraldine Davis. She is survived by her children, Margaret (Timothy) Gibson of Minetto, Regina (Sheldon Hadden) Welch of Granby, Thomas Alfieri of Oswego, and Patrick Alfieri of Oswego, and her grandchildren, Joshua (Renee) Gibson of Town of Oswego, Jason (Jodi) Gibson of Lyons Falls, NY, Jennifer (Andrew Harvey) Welch of FL, and her great-grandchildren, Isaac Emanuel Gibson, Xavier Anders Gibson, Mayson Aaron Harvey, and Logan Andrew Harvey. Mrs. Alfieri is also survived by her sisters, Mary Sugar of Fulton, and Patricia Squitieri of FL, and several nieces and nephews.
