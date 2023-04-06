Carl K. Walrath, 96, a longtime resident of Oswego, NY, passed on March 14, 2023, at his winter home in Punta Gorda, FL. He was born on Jan. 14, 1927, in Dryden, NY, to Bertha C. Beard and Josiah Oran Walrath. Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy J. (Franklin) Walrath; two children Karen A. Walrath of Portland, OR, and Carl Jeffrey Walrath of Fair Haven, NY; and two grandchildren Gloria E. Mark and Lillian P. Mark, both of Portland, OR.
Carl served in the Navy Airforce from 1944– 1946 before attending college where he studied Business and History, graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, in 1951. After college, Carl moved to Syracuse, NY and began his career in the Insurance business. While working at USF&G he met his future wife, Nancy. He later worked as a Special Agent field representative for the Glens Falls Insurance Agency where he acquired the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters (CPCU) designation which required five years of study with each year ending with a five-hour written examination. By succeeding in this effort, he had attained the top professional status in the property and casualty industry, but he had a desire to run his own agency. In 1969 he purchased the Hubert and Brosmer Agency in Oswego, NY, where Carl began a successful career purchasing and managing a large and growing insurance agency. In the 1970s he acquired several other agencies and operated under the name Walrath, Cornwell and Riley with offices throughout Oswego County. In 1986 he joined forces with two other independent agencies to form Eastern Shore Associates, where Carl served as president and CEO until he retired in 1992. During his professional career in Oswego, Carl served on many community organizations, committees and boards, including terms as president of the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce. Carl served on the board of the Oswego Hospital and Oswego County Savings Bank (which later merged with NBT Bank) and was instrumental in starting the City of Oswego Mural Committee.
No funeral is planned at this time, but a celebration of life will be planned this summer in Oswego. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the Kidney Foundation (www.kidneyfund.org).
