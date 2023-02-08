Carl D. Palmitesso Feb 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carl D. Palmitesso, 89, a resident of Oswego passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, at the Oswego Hospital.Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Leppert) Palmitesso and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.He was employed with the Carrier Corporation for twenty years and later retired from Niagara Mohawk after twenty years of service. Mr. Palmitesso was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict.Surviving are his brother, Donald Palmitesso of Oswego; a sister, Catherine Van Patten of Minetto; and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Palmitesso; and his brother, Frederick “Ted” Palmitesso.Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Peter’s.Entombment will be in All Saint’s Mausoleum.Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now County elevator to be replaced — finally Cops: Fulton teacher stole from school, had illegal guns Latest e-Edition February 8, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego schools superintendent quitsAfter many delays, indoor waterpark is almost readyOswego man sentenced to 22 years in prison for attackMike McCrobie: ‘Let me call you sweetheart’Keeping schools safe: 8 of 9 Oswego County districts use SRO programPort needs a tug: Authority says it would help attract more ocean-going shipsThree Mexico principals to retire in the next yearCops: Pulaski man possessed child pornFulton schools try new approach to disciplineKen Viertel Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes COLLEGE STUDENTS attractive 3 bdroom apartment located in Oswego NY. 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking no Jobs MS PRINCIPAL AD MEXICO Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
