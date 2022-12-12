Bruce M. Pospesel Dec 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bruce M. Pospesel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bruce M. Pospesel, 96, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Andrew and Grace (Morrison) Pospesel and had attended Oswego schools.He retired from the Oswego County Highway Department. He loved to fish and hunt.Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Swiech of Oswego; a son, David Pospesel of Oswego; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Pospesel, and his son, Richard Pospesel.Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.There are no calling hours.Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Oswego County to discontinue weekly COVID reporting Scriba firefighters douse mobile home fire Latest e-Edition December 10, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged in stepson’s death not interested in deal, lawyer saysSkip’s Fish Fry to close; mobile operation to continuePeter Van OpdorpHolly HarringtonOswego woman faces new charge: gang assaultPolice: Mother, cousin sexually abused woman for 7 yearsAnthony P. ‘Buddy’ LombardoMannion leads Senate race amid long recountMan found asleep behind wheel, arrested on gun chargesDonald K. Johnson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
