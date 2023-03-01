Bruce Bolton Phelps, 97, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Seneca Hill Manor. He was born March 20, 1925, in Delta, Ontario, Canada to Warner and Mary Bolton Phelps. Bruce was a veteran of World War II serving as a Sergeant in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He came to the United States in 1947 and on June 17 of that year he married Barbara Dixon at the Bowens Corners United Methodist Church. Bruce had been employed at Sealright and as an estimator for Black Clawson until he and two of his business partners established Fulton Tool Company, Inc. in 1959. Bruce was actively involved in the daily operations of his business 12 days prior to becoming ill.
Bruce was always grateful to the City of Fulton for the success he enjoyed as a business owner. He was a very giving and kind man who expressed his gratitude by serving on many committees to help improve the lives of others. He was the National Past President of the National Tooling and Machining Association in 1985 and served on many civic organizations including Airport Commissioner, a board member of the finance committee and administrative council at the First United Methodist Church of Fulton, the City of Fulton Planning Commission, a board member of the American Red Cross in Fulton, the Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the Oneida National Bank Board and Catholic Charities. He also served on the board of the Cornell Co-Op Extension, Catholic Charities, the Oswego County Private Industrial Council, Oswego County Industrial Development, the City of Fulton Downtown Revitalization, the BOCES Committee on Machining, the Oswego a& Fulton Hospital Boards, Operation Oswego County, the Onondaga & Oswego Counties Tooling and Machining Associations, the Oswego Industries board and Operation Oswego County.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Peter Russell of Fulton; his daughter, Carol Hoyt of Fulton; his grandchildren, Heather (Dave) Elen, Ellen (Mike) Marshall, Johanna Taylor, Richard (Rose DeMauro) Russell, Stephen (Becky) Russell and Jacob (Leah) Phelps; his great-grandchildren, Mattison, Grady, Vivienne, Elisabeth, Reed, Joseph and Anthony. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his wife Barbara; his son, David Phelps; his son-in-law, Don Hoyt; his sisters, Vivian Schmidt and Loreen Taylor and by his brother, Gerald Phelps.
Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Funeral services will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Fulton. Burial will be in the spring at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. Contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to the Fulton First United Methodist Church, 1408 State Route 176, Fulton, NY 13069.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.