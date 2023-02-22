Brian L. Gardner, 81, of Oswego, passed on Feb. 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Minetto, he was the son of the late Ross and Florence (Kelsey) Gardner.
Cloudy with some light freezing rain during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 12:25 am
Brian L. Gardner, 81, of Oswego, passed on Feb. 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Minetto, he was the son of the late Ross and Florence (Kelsey) Gardner.
Brian was an Army Veteran having served from 1957-1961 in Korea. He graduated from Oswego High School and went on to attend the University of Maryland for 2 years.
Brian worked as a meat cutter at Davis Bros. Meats, Oswego, Price Chopper Oswego, and BJ’s in Clay.
Brian was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also active in the Oswego County Multiple Scoliosis support group. Brian loved his family and enjoyed getting together for family gatherings and picnics. He was known for and will be remembered by his warm smile, great laugh, and his ability to make those around him laugh.
Brian is survived by his loving daughter Rhonda Gardner (David Mahaney) of Oswego and son Brian (Carol) Gardner Jr. of Fulton. He also leaves behind five beloved grandchildren Danielle, Denver, Destini, Cassandra, and Ross; and three great-grandchildren Amiya, Payton, and Grayson.
In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by his brothers Bill Gardner, Earl Gardner, and Richard Gardner; and his sisters Dawn Saxbury, Jean Conzone, Betty Davis, Patricia Maher, Dorothy Yamrose, Marie Kimpland, and Marion Loughrey.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
Brian’s burial will be held in the Spring at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian’s name to the Oswego County Multiple Scoliosis Support Group. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.