Bonnie Lee Mariano Laubenthal of Las Cruces, New Mexico graduated to Heaven on April 27, 2022. Born on November 23, 1943, in Gouverneur, New York, to Harold Hull and Thelma (Crossman) Hull, Bonnie was a first born child. Bonnie married John Joseph Mariano and together they had four children. The family spent some time in Norwood, New York, before moving to Oswego, New York. In Oswego, Bonnie worked for The New York Power Authority, Fitzpatrick from 1979-1996. She moved to Tucson, Arizona, shortly after her retirement until the death of her husband, John. Several years later, Bonnie remarried and spent the last twenty (plus) years in Las Cruces, New Mexico with her husband Robert Laubenthal who was with her up to the time of her passing. Bonnie was a kind and passionate soul who will be forever remembered for her extraordinary faith, her generosity, her compassionate and caring spirit, for her work as a Reading Teacher’s Aide, for her volunteer work for veterans and as a tutor to those who were incarcerated, for her work for the church, for the auxiliary positions that she held, for her fundraising efforts for many including the elderly who had no family, for her empathy for and gifts to those less fortunate, for her willingness to embrace the good in all, for her hard work and fun times with friends that spanned decades, for her love of travel (especially to hockey tournaments to see her son play, across country to visit family and in the later years to many places in The United States, Canada, The Virgin Islands and Mexico on cruise ships. Bonnie even made a trip to Greece and another trip to England to visit friends who she had met on a cruise ship!). Bonnie will also be remembered for the “little” things that she found so much joy in as well. Bonnie loved going to church, reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing board games, watching movies, going out to eat with friends, holiday gatherings, fireworks and parades, watching hockey, going to the theater and ballet, feeding “her” birds, thrift shopping, decorating her home (the evenings were so pretty as she lit candles every night) and for chatting with people wherever she went. Bonnie will be remembered for all of the above and for so many other things as well. Bonnie was a bright light to so many and was truly loved. She was a warm and special person who made people feel cared for. She left an impression on all and though we all grieve her passing, we will cherish the time that we had with her. Joyfully, Bonnie will be remembered for her caring to her community at large, for her deep and unwavering commitment to her family and for her complete devotion to God. Bonnie leaves behind her husband Robert Labenthaul of Las Cruces, her children Angela Frantziskonis of California/Italy, Julie Thornton (Mike) of Rhode Island, Christopher (Dawn) of Kentucky, and Jennifer Marion (Mike) of Alabama. She also leaves behind her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a sister, cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends who all loved her dearly. There will be a Mass for Bonnie on Saturday, May 14, at San Jose de Picachio Catholic Church at 10 a.m. and a Memorial Service at the VFW Auxiliary Post #6917 on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. in Las Cruces, New Mexico. There will also be a “Celebration of Life” at Breitbeck Park in Oswego, New York starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to The American Heart Association.
