On March 14, 2022, Blanche Eve Reese peacefully passed away in Freeport, ME, at the age of 94.
Blanche is survived by her sons Albert of Canton, OH, and Joseph (Amy) of Scarborough, ME, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Reese, son Randy Reese, daughter Jane Tillman, brother Albert Lewis, and sisters Thelma Beley and Irene Barnes.
Blanche Eve Lewis was born on February 17, 1928, in Parish, NY. She was a 1946 graduate of Parish High School and a proud member of the “Triple Trio” singing group. She had many childhood friends dating back to elementary school that she kept in touch with for over 80 years.
Blanche met Gordon when he moved into town and rented a room in the house next door. She was a telephone operator at the time and he was the local physical education teacher. He took her out for a soda at Givo’s in Mexico, NY, on their first date. They married in 1948 and went on to have 4 children. They were happily married for more than 55 years until Gordon’s passing in 2004.
Over the years, Blanche enjoyed china painting, gardening, spending time with family, and baking — oh, the pies! She loved her sweets. We loved hearing her many stories from growing up in a small town. Blanche was always caring, self-less, and happy-go-lucky. She will truly be missed by all.
