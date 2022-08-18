Beverly Riley, 86, of Oswego Town passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor after a long and full life. The strength and determination of her character is her gift, left to her family and friends. Her generosity, another notable attribute, was also enjoyed by her family. She was a hard worker, providing for her 4 children with the help of her loving mother and sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and going on trips. She had a sharp mind and loved puzzles and music. She loved barn dances when she was young and bowled with her mom and sisters whenever she could. Beverly worked at Nestle’s Co. Fulton and later worked and retired from Alcan as a line operator in 1987. She was predeceased by her adoring husband Patrick, her much-loved grandson Jesse Holden, daughter Mary Miller, step-daughter Cindy Morton, and son-in-law Dan Ticson, and her sister Inez Trionfero. She is survived by her daughters Joyce Ticson of PA and Carol Carter (Scott Farley) of Oswego, her son Rick Miller of Fulton, her sister Diana Kelly of Scriba, her grandchildren Doug (Teresa) Ticson, Bob, and Sarah Ticson, Rick (Selena) Miller, Alissa Miller, Jessica Apa, David (Jodi) Farley, Michelle (Sean Mott) Farley, Shanna (Robert) McCarthy and Nikki James. She also was blessed with 21 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Monday 11 a.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, with Pastor Bruce Schrader. Burial will be in the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
