Beverly Ann Delaney, 87, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Manor at Seneca Hill.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Frederick Buske and Ethel (Crimmins) Buske.
Mrs. Delaney is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Daniel J. Delaney Sr., of Oswego.
In the early 1950s she had been employed at the Coca Cola Bottling Plant in Oswego.
She had been involved with the TOPS (Take of Pounds Sensibly) program in Oswego for many years as a member and officer.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Patrick (Sandra) Delaney of Baldwinsville, Timothy (Cindy) (previously deceased) Delaney of Sterling, Daniel (Karen) Delaney Jr. of Oswego; three granddaughters, Erin Delaney, Allison Delaney, Elizabeth Delaney; one grandson, Adam Delaney; and step-grandchildren Jason Tassone, Jeremy Tassone, Christina Loughrey, and Michelle Bateman, along with several nieces and nephews.
We know that she has gone to Heaven to be reunited with her mom and dad, and the rest of her brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Contributions can be made in her name to the Town of Oswego Volunteer Fire Department, 640 County Route 20 Oswego, NY 13126, who provided assistance to the family many times throughout her life.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
