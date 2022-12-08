Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, Dec. 3, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY, and has been a resident of Fulton, NY, for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy Bargain Center, Fulton. She had been an active volunteer and communicant of Holy Family Church, Fulton. Most recently Mrs. Tetro enjoyed watching Tennis and SU Basketball. She was an avid fan, so depending on who was winning would deem whether you would hear her yelling at the coaches during the game. Mrs. Tetro was pre-deceased by her husband James Tetro in 2014 and their daughter Nancy Matthews in 2018. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Joseph and Lorraine Tetro of Oswego, NY; her siblings: James (Catherine Castiglia of Minetto, Theresa DeStevens of Minetto and sister-in-law Julie Holt of Oswego. Mrs. Tetro is also survived by her beloved 4 grandchildren: Ryan (Michelle) Matthew, Jason Strickland and Rebecca (Tony) McAmis and Shandelle Tetro; and her 5 great-grandchildren: Callie, Siena, Jackson, Renlee and Melody; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, with Rev. John Canorro officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling Hours will be conducted Monday from 4-6 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., Fulton.
