Bert Charles Milligan, 87, born on Sept. 15, 1935, of Phoenix, NY, passed away on Friday March 3, 2023. Born in Phoenix, NY, to his late parents Elsie A. (Richardson) Milligan and Charles P. Milligan. Bert was a union carpenter with the former Local 12 before beginning his own construction company along with his wife of 67 years, the late Barbara S. (Dunn) Milligan. Bert enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, trapping, camping and after his retirement his winters in Florida. Taking in the sunshine and visiting with friends, also listening to country/ bluegrass music at the various parks. He will be remembered for being a devoted husband to the love of his life, wonderful role model and father, as well as a very proud and caring grandpa! Besides his parents and his wife, Bert was predeceased by his son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Karen Milligan, his grandson David P. Hill Jr., his sister, and brother-in-law Kathy and Michael Novak. Surviving are his two daughters Beth (Butch) Casler, and Brenda (David) Hill; 10 grandchildren, Dustin (Myia) Hill, Brian and Daniel Hill, Michael, Patrick (Kate) Milligan, Sean (Kristie) Milligan, Jennifer (Matthew) Bedford, Gina (Thomas) Perkins, Julie (Joel) Phifer, Emily (Erik) Polzin; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Hannah, Collin, Emma, Sawyer, Amaya, Molly, Stella and Maisy. The family would like to thank all of Bert’s caregivers. Services are on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Grace Covenant Church 5300 NY 31 Clay, NY 13041. Contributions can be made in Bert’s memory to: Erin’s Angels, PO Box 443 Phoenix, NY 13135. Private burial in Sandridge Cemetery. Allanson-Glanville-Tappan-Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY, has the care of Bert’s arrangements.
