Beatrice Jane Dyer, 89, of Fulton, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego. Mrs. Dyer was born in Fulton, NY to the late John T. and Arlene (Williamson) Newton. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton and was a 1951 graduate of the Fulton High School. Mrs. Dyer was past employed as a Credit Manager with Montgomery Ward, Fulton. She retired from Marine Midland Bank, Fulton, where she began work as a Bank Secretary, continuing onto an Office Manager and then retiring as Platform Manager. Mrs. Dyer was a very detailed person who was also very helpful and friendly to all. Mrs. Dyer was a past member and volunteer with the A.L. Lee Memorial Woman’s Auxiliary, Fulton; Cracker Barrel Fair, Fulton; and the Fulton Historical Society. She enjoyed bowling for many years which began during high school years and continuing into her 80s both participating both individually and as a member in leagues. Mrs. Dyer also served as President of several of the bowling leagues and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 1995. She was also a past volunteer with the Fulton Library Satellite Program. Bea enjoyed reading and travelling. She was an avid supporter of both her husband and daughter’s participation and traveled to many bird dog field trials on horseback throughout the years. Mrs. Dyer was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years: William E. “Bud” Dyer; and their daughter and son-in-law: Mary Ann and James Schreck of Fulton; and their grandson: Christopher Schreck, all of Fulton. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling Hours will be conducted 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069.
