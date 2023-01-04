Barbara Guynn, 101, of Oswego, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of Charles and Maude (Simmons) Andrews.
Barbara married Edwin T. Keefe Sr. in 1943 and was a loving wife and homemaker and caring mother to their four children. After the death of Edwin in 1967, she was remarried to James Guynn in 1970.
Barbara was a member of Eastern Star, and Granby and Scriba Senior Citizens as well as Trinity United Methodist Church.
Barbara loved dancing and adored her family.
Barbara is survived by her loving children Edwin (Gina) Keefe Jr. of Florida, LaDonna (Tom) Tucker of Minetto, Charlene (Robert) Ravesi of Oswego, and Carol (Mark) Cooley of California. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Christopher (Kim) Tucker, Melissa (Jeff) Lisk, Kimberly (Bob) Luckenbaugh, Jeremy (Tricia) Thomas, Domonic Reitz, Kylie Williams, Andrew Keefe, Jonathan Keefe, and Charles (Mollie) Ndoloum; and her great-grandchildren Zemiah Phrance, Zoe Lisk, Christopher Tucker, Caiden Tucker, Ava Shore, Olivia Luckenbaugh, Dylon Clew Thomas, Jasmine Thomas, Justin Thomas, Zachery Thomas, Cody Thomas, Arielle Ndoloum, Axelle Ndoloum, and Amaury Ndoloum; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband Edwin T. Keefe in 1967 and her second husband James R. Guynn in 2006. She was also preceded in death by all of her siblings Marion Barrus, Jane Rankin, Cassie Hallenbeck, Maude Dingman, Charles (Sonny) Andrews, Alice Jenkins, Virginia Plank, Francis (Lee) Andrews, Freida Parsons, Claudia Drake, Harriet Mahar, and Leo Andrews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 p.m. with a service to follow on Jan. 7, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Burial will be held in the Spring in Riverside Cemetery. Donations can be made in Barbara’s name to Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., Oswego, NY 13126. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
