Barbara F. Rowan, 81, of Oswego, passed on Aug. 28, 2022.
Born in Oswego, Barbara was the daughter of the late Franklin S. and Frances H. (Clark) Murray.
Barbara F. Rowan, 81, of Oswego, passed on Aug. 28, 2022.
Born in Oswego, Barbara was the daughter of the late Franklin S. and Frances H. (Clark) Murray.
Barbara was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High. She was a loving mother to her children and played a significant role in the lives of her grandchildren as well. Many summers were spent at Southwick Beach where she made lasting memories raising her grandchildren. She had a deep love for Oswego and returned home after raising her family in Herkimer. Barbara also loved watching sports and was a Syracuse Basketball fanatic.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Candy Rowan and Traci Rowan both of East Herkimer, sons George (Michele) Rowan Jr. of Illion and Cregg (Joellen Clark) Rowan of East Herkimer, and her sister Valerie O’Neil. Barbara is also survived by her special love Tom Kelly, his children Theresa Haynes and Tom Rivers, the father of her children George E. Rowan Sr., her grandchildren Abby Hnydowitz and John, Jess Hnydowitz, Dakota and Christine Lynch, Chelsy and Trevor Copeland, Hannah Rowan and Brandon, Dalton Rowan and Mariah, Morgan Haynes and Jack Haynes, and her great-grandchildren Braylon and Roszlynn Hnydowitz, Preston Zawatski, Weston Talbot, Kyah Talbot, Colton Lynch, Alexa Eddy, River Lynch, Carlei Copeland, Tori Copland, Tanner Copland and Landon Rose, special friends Pat Sparr, Pat Denepole, and Michael Ray, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother George Murray and sister Shirley Golas.
Services will be private and burial will take place in St. Peter Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Barbara’s Home, 94 Niagara St., Oswego.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.