Barbara Dunning Campbell, 99, of Jacksonville, IL, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Jacksonville.
She was born April 3, 1923, in Mexico, NY, the daughter of Harold and Gladys (Gannett) Dunning. She married Robert Campbell and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, James (Terri) Campbell of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Joseph (Kelly) Wilde of Portland, OR, and Kelly (Ryan) Ballard of Roodhouse; three great-grandchildren, Neko and Ezra Wilde and Campbell Ballard; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Barbara Jill Campbell; and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Cathy Dunning.
Mrs. Campbell graduated from Mexico (NY) Academy and Central School in 1941. She served as Village Clerk for Mexico, NY, from 1961-1982. While there, she helped found a program for handicapped individuals that later became Oswego Industries. After Robert’s death, Barbara and their daughter Jill moved to Ellenton, FL, where they resided until they moved to Jacksonville in 2018. She was her daughter’s caregiver throughout Jill’s entire life. She was involved with the Manasota Association for the handicapped while in Florida. Barbara enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, reading, and traveling which often involved her staying at elder hostels. The family would like to thank the Cedarhurst and Elara Hospice staffs.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. A private burial service will be held at Mexico (NY) Village Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Pathway Services, or to Jacksonville School District #117 “Early Years Program” for the Diaper Bank Program. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
