Barbara ‘Barb’ J. Dulin

Barbara “Barb” J. Dulin, age 74, of Hannibal, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Morningstar Residential Care Center. Barb went to join her sister who passed away only hours before her on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Rison, Arkansas. Barb was also predeceased by her father, Robert Aubertine; mother, Elizabeth Godfrey; and nieces, Katie Aubertine and Angie Zagame.

Barb is survived by her loving daughters, Tina Hall, and Tammy Stoutenger; grandchildren, Patrick and Alex Hall, Donald (Lynette) Crabtree, and Maria (Freddy) Ashby; great-grandchildren, Dakotah, Ethan, and Brinlee; siblings, Diane (Bill) Dark, Russ (Ginny) Aubertine, Sandy Tharrett, Roger (Karlene) Aubertine, Patti (Melvin) Palm, David (Sue) Aubertine, and Sean McKee; several nieces, and nephews.

