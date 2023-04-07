Barbara “Barb” J. Dulin, age 74, of Hannibal, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Morningstar Residential Care Center. Barb went to join her sister who passed away only hours before her on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Rison, Arkansas. Barb was also predeceased by her father, Robert Aubertine; mother, Elizabeth Godfrey; and nieces, Katie Aubertine and Angie Zagame.
Barb is survived by her loving daughters, Tina Hall, and Tammy Stoutenger; grandchildren, Patrick and Alex Hall, Donald (Lynette) Crabtree, and Maria (Freddy) Ashby; great-grandchildren, Dakotah, Ethan, and Brinlee; siblings, Diane (Bill) Dark, Russ (Ginny) Aubertine, Sandy Tharrett, Roger (Karlene) Aubertine, Patti (Melvin) Palm, David (Sue) Aubertine, and Sean McKee; several nieces, and nephews.
Barb lived in Tennesee for 26 years before returning to the Hannibal area. She enjoyed the outdoors. She especially loved fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with family when she visited home. Barb loved her animals; she always had several cats and dogs at her home at any time. Barb was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
As per Barb’s wishes there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Barb’s name to your closest animal shelter. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
