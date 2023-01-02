Barbara Alice Cox (Barr)

Barbara Alice Cox (Barr)

Barbara Alice Cox (Barr) of Oswego, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 30. She was the first born to Alice Marie (Miller) Barr and Hugh Joseph (Joe) Barr of Point Pleasant, WV. She was 83 years old.

Barb, known in her younger years as “Babs” and “Barbie,” was a dedicated educator. After receiving her undergraduate and master’s degree from Marshall University in Huntington, WV, she spent most of her professional career teaching in the Oswego High School (OHS) science department in Oswego, NY. She absolutely loved her students and often referred to them as her “kids.” She was always willing to help any student, often staying late and/or coming in early to offer extra help if needed. Students from years past would regularly re-introduce themselves when they spotted her out and about in Oswego after she retired. They would frequently recall a “one time in Mrs. Cox’s science class….” story which just delighted Barb.

Recommended for you