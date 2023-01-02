Barbara Alice Cox (Barr) of Oswego, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 30. She was the first born to Alice Marie (Miller) Barr and Hugh Joseph (Joe) Barr of Point Pleasant, WV. She was 83 years old.
Barb, known in her younger years as “Babs” and “Barbie,” was a dedicated educator. After receiving her undergraduate and master’s degree from Marshall University in Huntington, WV, she spent most of her professional career teaching in the Oswego High School (OHS) science department in Oswego, NY. She absolutely loved her students and often referred to them as her “kids.” She was always willing to help any student, often staying late and/or coming in early to offer extra help if needed. Students from years past would regularly re-introduce themselves when they spotted her out and about in Oswego after she retired. They would frequently recall a “one time in Mrs. Cox’s science class….” story which just delighted Barb.
In addition to showing dedication to the students of OHS, Barb also spent her time helping the teaching staff serving as president of the Oswego Teachers Union for several years. From contract negotiations to the handling of grievances, Barb always strived to make sure all parties were fairly represented.
In retirement, Barb and her beloved husband Donald D. Cox spent their golden years traveling across country in their motor home. They crisscrossed the United States several times, hitting all the national parks they possibly could. They truly enjoyed the open road and discovering what was around the next bend.
Barb also reveled in the role of Grandma. Taking her grandkids on their annual trip to Pipestem, WV, was something she looked forward too every year. Spending the week camping, roasting marshmallows, and doing crafts was an event that was near and dear to her heart. She seems to relish the mischief behavior of her grandkids on those warm summer days in Pipestem, probably because she herself had a great sense of humor and quick wit. She loved a good wise crack and/or comeback line. She only needed to give that “look” to rein in the grandkids in when things began to get out of hand.
Barbara is preceded in death by her mother and father, her beloved stepdaughter Deborah D. Davis (Cox) of Syracuse, NY, and her sister Rachel “Corky” Proffitt (Barr) of Point Pleasant, WV.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Donald D. Cox of Oswego; her brother Larry (Melinda) Barr of Worthington, OH; her two daughters Cynthia (Anthony Richmond) Mangione of Rensselaer, and Lisa (Scott Mott) Cox Lattime of Oswego; her two granddaughters, Allison (Michael) Lattime of Rochester, and Olivia Mangione of Rensselaer; her three grandsons, David Lattime of Rochester, NY, Jack Lattime of Fairbanks, AK, and Landon Mangione of Rensselaer, NY; and several cherished nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or to the Oswego County Salvation Army, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, NY 13126.
