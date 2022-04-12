Austin John Vashaw, age 23 of Oak Grove, Kentucky passed away on April 10, 2022.
Austin was born October 28, 1998 in Syracuse, NY to John and Sharon (Langtry) Vashaw. He attended Volney Elementary, Fulton Junior High School, and graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School 2017. After high school he attended Limestone College in South Carolina. During his high school career, he was a standout member of both the hockey and lacrosse teams. He began his passionate obsession with sports athletic at the early age of 5. He played for Oswego Minor Hockey, Center Stage Stampedes and the Syracuse Blazer hockey organizations.
Upon his return from college, Austin joined Vashaw’s Collision in Oswego to learn the family business. He accepted a position as an operations technician at the Guthrie, Kentucky Novelis plant. He moved to Oak Grove, Kentucky in October 2021 to begin this new career.
Austin is survived by his mother, Sharon (Langtry) Vashaw, his father and step-mother, John and Heather Vashaw, and step-siblings, Brianna, Bryson, and Braelynn Bush.
Also left to cherish his memory and spirit are his paternal grandfather John (Poppy) Vashaw, several aunts, uncles, cousins and loyal friends.
Predeceasing Austin are his maternal grandparents, John (Butch) and Carolyn Langtry; paternal grandmother, Patricia Vashaw; his cousin, Ashley Cowden; and his beloved brother, Carter Vashaw.
Austin will be remembered by all who loved him as a spontaneous, fun-loving friend. He loved golfing, hunting and rooting for his favorite teams: the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Capitals. The ultimate big brother: Austin protected Carter with a fierce loyalty and stepped up to be Carter’s primary care-giver during the seven months his brother battled cancer. He no longer has to endure the profound grief he has struggled with internally since his brother’s passing.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the CV Strong Giving Page which supports pediatric brain cancer research at the Jimmy Fund Clinic in Boston, Mass in honor of Carter Vashaw (at the top) or a grief counseling or mental health awareness charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
