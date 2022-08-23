Arlene B. Brown, 85, of Oswego passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Oswego on July 22, 1937, one of ten children born to the late William and Jane Cahill Breitbeck. She would always talk fondly of growing up in her large and loving family.
A lifelong resident of Oswego she was a dedicated wife and mother to her 5 children.
Over the years Arlene worked various part-time jobs at local area retailers. She was a member of St. John’s Church and also attended St. Mary’s. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and later in years she and her husband enjoyed trips to the casino in Massena with her brother and sister-in-law!
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Frederick M. Brown, and her two children Frederick Brown Jr. and Rebecca “Becky” Stevenson. She was also predeceased by her seven brothers (Harold, Ken, Morgan, Jack, Bill, Homer, Patrick) and two sisters (Mildred, Eleanor).
She is survived by three daughters, Jane Murphy of Post Falls, Idaho, Karen (George) Valentine of Oswego, Tracy (Michael) Doriski of Schenectady, grandchildren Brian, Kelley, Heather, Haley, Melissa, Nicole, John, Conor, Jared, Joshua, and Julia; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.