Anthony P. ‘Buddy’ Lombardo

Anthony P. ‘Buddy’ Lombardo

Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed Dec. 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on Sept. 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian.

Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. While in the Army, he was lucky enough to travel throughout Europe with his Uncle John Lombardo, who was a high ranking Lieutenant Colonel.

Recommended for you