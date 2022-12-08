Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed Dec. 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on Sept. 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian.
Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. While in the Army, he was lucky enough to travel throughout Europe with his Uncle John Lombardo, who was a high ranking Lieutenant Colonel.
In his younger years, Buddy was in the Laborers 214, Oswego. He always joked that he worked for his father his entire life, first at Lombardo’s Grocery Store and then at Oswego Industrial Supply. He took over ownership of Oswego Industrial Supply and managed it until retiring in 2019.
Buddy loved to golf. He was very active and especially loved working with his hands. He was talented at woodworking and painting and was also an avid collector of all things. Family was everything, he adored his family and enjoyed all his time spent with his his loving wife of 40 years, Anna, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Buddy is survived by his wife Anna, and his children Amy (Timothy) Callen of Oswego, Anthony “A.J.” Lombardo of Oswego, Angela Lombardo of Brewerton, Jonathan (Jill) Lombardo of Oswego, and Kathryn (Ted) Kurdziel of Poughkeepsie. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren Justin Lombardo, Michaela Callen, Alex Lombardo, Gabrielle Lombardo, Antonio Lombardo, Drew Lombardo, Lynzie Hart, Jordan Hart, Jacqueline Lombardo, Jonathan Lombardo, and Jackson Kurdziel; 4 great grandchildren Jameson, Karter, Reese, and Ryker; his brother Larry Lombardo of Oswego; and his sisters Carole (Michael) Burns of Oswego, and Theresa “Teri” (John) VonEsch of Hamlin.
In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his son Andrew Lombardo in 2016.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Minetto. Donations can be made in Buddy’s name to the Minetto Fire Department. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
