Anne M. Beshures, 89, of Oswego, passed away Saturday evening in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Annamae Peterson Henderson.
Mrs. Beshures was the widow of the late Edgar Beshures, Sr. who died Dec. 25, 2003.
Anne had lived at “the forks of the road” her entire life.
She had been employed at the Ox Heart Candy Company and Greene’s Department Store.
Anne was a graduate of St. Mary’s School and a lifetime devoted Communicant of St. Mary’s Church.
Mrs. Beshures is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Lee) Walker Jr.; two sons, Edgar Beshures Jr., Donny (Diane) Beshures, all of Oswego; daughter-in-law Sue Ellen Beshures; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great -grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Thomas M. Beshures, six siblings, Barb Bailey, Frances Dennison, Alex Henderson, George Henderson, Edward Henderson and Catherine Henderson.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
