Ann M. French, 98, an active community member and leader as well as housewife, Mother and Librarian, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Seneca Manor Nursing Home.

Ann was smart, easy going and a wonderful friend, wife and Mother. She was a good conversationist, listener and often ready with a joke or pun. While she lived in the Village of Manlius, she was a member of the Planning Board and the Garden club. After moving to Oswego, she became a member of the Friends of the SUNY Oswego Penfield Library and served as President. She was a volunteer at the Oswego Public Library and involved with the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Finally, she also was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

