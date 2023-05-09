Andrew (Andy) R. Dolch

Andrew (Andy) R. Dolch, 69, a resident of Granby, NY, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. He was at home surrounded by family.

He was born in Orange, NJ, to Andrew and Catherine Dolch. He graduated from Colonia High School, NJ. Andy was proud of his service in the US Navy, as a submariner. He enlisted in the Navy in 1977. He was honorably discharged in 1983 as a Petty Officer 2nd class. He was stationed in North Folk, Virginia, and was assigned to SSN 667 USS Bergall. He was a Reactor Controls Technician on the Bergall which was a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine.

