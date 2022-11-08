Andrea Collins, 55, of East Greenbush, New York, passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022, at New York University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Andrea was born May 17, 1967, to Edward and Cynthia Ackerley. She attended Oswego High School and went on to study Interpersonal Communications at Albany State University.
After graduation, Andrea set out on her adventurous life in NYC where she made countless friends and many special memories. She eventually met Mike, the love of her life and partner of 23 years. They settled in the Albany area where they raised their blended family together. She was employed by the State of New York as a Contract Management Specialist and retired in 2012.
After retirement, Andrea enjoyed her beautiful garden, raising her beloved chickens, travel-ing, playing pickleball, biking, crocheting, cooking, and time spent with her family.
She lived every day to its full potential and was always planning the next adventure.
Andrea was predeceased by her father Edward Ackerley, in 2016.
She is survived by her loving fiance, Michael Stevenson, her mother Cynthia Ackerley, her children Megan Collins, Liam Collins, John Michael Stevenson, Conor Stevenson, her future daughter-in-law Haley Carra, her sisters Susan (Richard) Kon, Staci (Michael) Silliman, Dolores (Terry) Talarico and her nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to call for 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
