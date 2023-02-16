Alice Bartlett, 88, of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at St. Luke Health Services. Born in Junius, NY, a daughter to the late Howard and Bertha (Bishop) Sherman, she was a life resident of Hannibal. Alice worked for Comstock, Fisherman’s Five and Dime, Easy Bargain Center, Hannibal School District Cafeteria, owned/operated A&E Taxi, then retired from Sealright after 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, and especially enjoyed spending time camping, having cookouts and holidays with her family. Alice was predeceased by her husband, Nelson in 1977; her second husband, Elmer in 2016; and her daughter, Brenda in 1974.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathy (Dale Clark) Hawkins, Ellen (Scott) Bowen, Pam (Ray Forsythe) Austin, all of Hannibal; her son, Nelson (Penny) Bartlett of Martville; two sisters, Gloria (Wayne) Gardner and Lburta (Louie) Lachut; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 11-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, NY 13074 with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/ in Alice’s memory.
