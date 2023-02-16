A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then a few snow showers lingering in the afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Alice A. Feeney, 91, a resident of Oswego passed away on Feb. 16, 2023 at her home.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Alice (McGovern) Cordean and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
Alice was a waitress at Vona’s for over forty years.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Bianca.
She loved to cook and enjoyed hosting Friday lunches with her friends.
Surviving are her son, James (Caron) Feeney of Oswego; two grandsons, James Feeney II of Oswego, John Patrick Feeney of Pittsburgh; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Feeney of Manchester, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Feeney; son, Dennis Feeney; sister, Eleanor Palmitesso; her brother, August Cordean; and brother-in-law, Carl Palmitesso.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Dawn Blackburn, Kristine Greenwood and Kathy Hyde.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Monday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Catholic School, 115 E. Fifth St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126 or Hospice of CNY, 7th North St., Liverpool, N.Y. 13088
