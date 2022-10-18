Alda Mulcahey, 95, passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home with her family.  Alda was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Oswego, NY, where she resided until moving to Weedsport, NY, in 2017 to be with her family. 

Alda was a professional, a stenographer and was previous employed at Alcan Aluminum. She was an adult educator before retiring to travel and be with her grandchildren. She was part of OCVI (Oswego County Visually Impaired) for many years. Alda volunteered supporting reading and donated to many charities.

