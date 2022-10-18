Alda Mulcahey, 95, passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home with her family. Alda was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Oswego, NY, where she resided until moving to Weedsport, NY, in 2017 to be with her family.
Alda was a professional, a stenographer and was previous employed at Alcan Aluminum. She was an adult educator before retiring to travel and be with her grandchildren. She was part of OCVI (Oswego County Visually Impaired) for many years. Alda volunteered supporting reading and donated to many charities.
Alda is survived by her daughter Marla (David) Brown, grandson Zachary (Rachel) Brown and grandson Kyler Brown, all of Weedsport, NY, niece Lisa (Olga) Mulcahey of Oswego, nephew Dave (Cathy) Wells of Harrison, OH.
Alda was preceded by her husband Joe Mulcahey, parents William and Ruth Bradley and sister and brother in law, Margaret (ED) Wells.
We are grateful for the caregivers who supported Alda during her last few years of life: Lori, Missy, Maureen, Chrissi, Katlin, Molly, MaryKay, Charlotte and Becky.
No services will be held as Alda has elected to be donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at UPSTATE Medical University. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local Animal Rescue or Shelter of the donor’s choice.
Alda always said “no matter the relationship you have with your mother; you will miss her when she is gone.” I miss her.
