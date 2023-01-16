Alberta E. Webster, 89, of New Haven, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 12, 2023. She had worked at Woolworth’s, in Fulton, where she met Harvey Webster, who would become her husband of almost 60 years. Together they participated in several bowling leagues and spent a lot of time at the Pin-O-Rama Bowling Alley, formerly in Oswego. She also enjoyed crocheting and plastic canvas, along with owning her own business, SMC, which sold ceramics, clocks and other knick-knacks at local flea-markets.
Alberta was predeceased by her husband, Harvey; grandsons, Earl and David; great-granddaughter, Zoe; and siblings, Robert and George Strough, Thelma Davis and Harry Bickford.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Kenny (Mary) Webster of Oswego, Brenda Patterson of New Haven, Michael Webster of New Haven, Randy Webster of Fulton, Daniel (Tina) Webster of New Haven, Robert (Karen) Webster of Oswego, Elizabeth (Norman) Taylor of Scriba and Harvey Webster, Jr. of Fulton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles (Peggy) Bickford, Vern (Cindy) Bickford and Marjorie McEwen (Jim Lindsley).
A calling hour will be held Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 1-2 p.m., with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY 13069. Spring burial will be in North Volney Cemetery.
For those wishing, contributions in Alberta’s memory may be made to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).
