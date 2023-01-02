Adrian K. Richardson, 78, of Scriba, passed on Dec. 30, 2022.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of Earnest and Ruth (Lawton) Richardson.
Adrian was raised in Lycoming. He was a proud veteran, having served in the Navy from 1964-1966. Adrian worked at Alcan and retired after 43 years.
He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved his “grandpups” and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in his garage.
Adrian is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Diane; his son Scott Richardson (Dee) of Scriba; and daughters Tammy (Bob Magner) Richardson of Oswego, and Amy (Robert) Galletta of Scriba. He is also survived by his twin brother Brian (Isabelle) Richardson of Oswego; and two grandchildren Morgan Richardson and Jacob Washer.
In addition to his parents, Adrian was preceded in death by his brothers Leonard Richardson and Philip Richarson; and his sister Joyce Cummings.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5-6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. A Spring burial will be held at a later date in Peck’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adrian’s name to Paws Across Oswego County, at PAOC 2035 county Route 1 Oswego, NY 13126. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.