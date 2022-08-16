Adell M. Endres

Adell Margaret Matott Endres of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2021. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late Robert and Betty Matott, Adell was born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Oswego, New York. She graduated from Oswego High School. Received her Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1972 and went on to get her Masters of Science Degree in education with two certificates of advanced study in 1983. Adell went on to teach grade school and high school in Oswego, New York. All the while, owning and operating the infamous Godfather Pizza Shop with her late husband Harry and two children. After moving to Florida, she taught at Stuart Middle School and later would become a reading professor at Indian River State College for 29 years. During that time, she wrote the children’s book, Paul the Pizza Prince. Adell and Harry went on to also own and operate Land of Butterflies in Port St. Lucie, Florida, an educational and interactive facility displaying the butterflies of Florida. A place she held very dear to her heart. Adell was inspiring and driven. Teacher, entrepreneur, and author. There was nothing she felt she couldn’t do if she set her mind to it and she instilled that in everyone she met. She was and still is an inspiration to her family, friends, and students. Beloved, Adell’s husband Harry passed shortly after on Dec. 30, 2021. She is also predeceased by her loving daughter. She is survived by her sister, son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
