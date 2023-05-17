Developer Atom Avery wants to turn the former church and synagogue at 39 E. Oneida St., in Oswego, into eight high-end apartments but needs the city to agree to let him add parking. It’s the fourth-oldest structure in the city.
OSWEGO — A plan to redevelop one of the oldest buildings in the city of Oswego into high-end apartments likely won’t move forward unless the city agrees to allow parking spaces at the site.
The issue was raised on Monday at a meeting of the Oswego Common Council’s Physical Services Committee when councilors considered a request from Atom Avery for the use of public space to create 10 parking spaces in front of 39 E. Oneida St.
The property is a former church and synagogue that dates to the 1830s. Avery bid on it in March via the city’s tax auction, paying $30,600.
At the committee meeting Monday, Jeff McGann, director of Code Enforcement, Planning & Zoning, said that although the transaction wasn’t complete yet, Avery’s intention is to turn the building into eight apartments.
“And obviously parking was the biggest issue with that property no matter who invested in it,” he said. “If we want to move forward with the project regardless of who bought it, we’re going to have to create parking.”
McGann said Avery wanted to put in 10 parking spots in front of the building.
Councilor Shawn Burridge, who represents the 2nd Ward where the building is located, acknowledged that agreeing to the request would probably make parking in the area more difficult. The Oswego County Courthouse and County Office Building are nearby, and parking spaces are often difficult to come by.
“I do have some concerns, but that building’s been vacant for a long, long time and it’s time we did something with it, put it back on the tax rolls,” he said. “And I see no other feasible answer but to put the parking there; it makes sense.”
Councilor Shawn Walker said he didn’t have a problem with the request but asked if it was possible to move some of the proposed parking spots to the east. He worried that several of the spots near the county’s parking lot, next to the courthouse, would be where snow gets piled up during the winter.
“I plowed that parking lot for years,” Walker said, who supervises the Oswego County Highway Department. “We piled the snow right there and then removed it.”
Councilor Kevin Hill said that moving the parking spots to the east would put them in Washington Square Park, which surrounds the property. That “visually would cause a lot of contention with folks,” he said.
“The first two, three spots should not be there. I guarantee it, they will be buried in snow,” Walker replied.
McGann said they could explore the possibility of shifting the parking spots or trimming the number of spots to eight instead of 10.
“I just think from a public perspective and the impact visually to residents, if they see cutting into what’s in line with the park, it’s going to be very dramatic,” Hill said.
Hill suggested moving forward and amending the resolution to eight spots when it got to the full council.
“I’d like to see the plan before I vote on it,” Walker said.
Hill said that moving the measure to the full council didn’t mean it would pass. He opened the floor for a motion, which Burridge made. But Councilor John Gosek was absent and Walker didn’t want to second the motion.
“So if you won’t advance it forward, it will just stop,” Hill said.
“Let’s table it,” Walker replied.
Mayor Billy Barlow said Wednesday that developing the building can’t happen with zero parking and the committee needs to make up its mind about what it wants to do. He called the parking situation “an evolving conversation” and said he favors making that stretch of East Oneida Street one-way, which wouldn’t eliminate green space.
“And you can add in really all the parking you want, not just for the synagogue,” Barlow said. “Parking in that neighborhood has always been a challenge.”
The city will likely eventually find some way to accommodate Avery’s request given his track record of development. In addition to a rental property business, he owns several assisted living facilities, the Beacon Hotel, 5 Points Wine & Liquor, and the Litatro Building.
The former synagogue began as a church. Constructed in 1831 in Washington Square Park as the First Baptist Church, it closed after 139 years. In 1968, the Adath Israel Synagogue moved into the building. The building has remained vacant since 2008 and has been used by the city for storage. It is the fourth-oldest building in the city of Oswego.
