Oswego synagogue

Developer Atom Avery wants to turn the former church and synagogue at 39 E. Oneida St., in Oswego, into eight high-end apartments but needs the city to agree to let him add parking. It’s the fourth-oldest structure in the city.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — A plan to redevelop one of the oldest buildings in the city of Oswego into high-end apartments likely won’t move forward unless the city agrees to allow parking spaces at the site.

The issue was raised on Monday at a meeting of the Oswego Common Council’s Physical Services Committee when councilors considered a request from Atom Avery for the use of public space to create 10 parking spaces in front of 39 E. Oneida St.

