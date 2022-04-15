MEXICO — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is accepting registration into its Shooting Sports Rifle Program.
This program is open to all girls and boys ages 12 to 19 who are interested in rifle shooting.
The Shooting Sports Rifle program will be conducted as a six-week course on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning May 4 at the North Sportsman’s Club in West Monroe.
The 4-H Shooting Sports Rifle Program provides a positive experience for youths and promotes firearm safety. The program is also valuable for helping youths develop self-confidence, personal discipline, responsibility, teamwork, self-esteem and sportsmanship.
The Oswego County Shooting Sports Rifle Program is not a hunter safety education program.
Previous experience or firearm ownership is not necessary for youths to participate in this hands-on learning experience. The Oswego County 4-H Program and its instructors, certified through the New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Program, will provide all firearms and necessary equipment. The instructors are volunteers who are chosen for their ability to teach and their skill at relating to youths.
A program fee will be charged to cover the cost of materials and eye and ear protection. Space is limited, therefore registration is necessary, and parental or guardian permission is mandatory.
If you are interested in the Oswego County Shooting Sports Program, contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program for more details at 315-963-7286 or email at lcr23@cornell.edu
