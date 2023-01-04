When writer Michael Lederer set out to create a play based on the story of 982 mostly Jewish Holocaust refugees who were brought to a shelter at Fort Ontario during World War II, it was far more than a simple creative exercise.
Lederer’s father, aunt and grandparents were among the refugees who managed to escape the Nazis and spent 18 months at Fort Ontario.
Lederer’s play “Casual Baggage,” which tells his family’s story, will receive a professional reading later this month in Berlin, where he lives.
As part of the U.S. Embassy’s literature series commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the play will receive a reading at the English Theatre Berlin International Performing Arts Center on Jan. 23. The event will include a discussion with Lederer.
Lederer was intimately familiar with his family’s story and had visited Oswego with his father for a 50th anniversary refugee shelter event, but he hadn’t tried to write a play about it.
When an official at the Safe Haven Museum in Oswego learned Lederer wouldn’t be able to visit for the 75th anniversary due to family reasons, she put him in touch with a Broadway producer who was interested in doing a show about the refugees who had lived at Oswego.
The producer commissioned him to write the play in November 2019.
Lederer is a playwright, poet, novelist, short story writer and essayist. His script, "Saving America," was a 2019 winner PAGE International Screenwriting Award. His novel, "Cadaques," was selected by the U.S. Embassy in Berlin for its American Literature Series. He has published two collections of short stories and has written for Politico and contributes essays to the American Studies Journal.
“I knew from the beginning the power of the story is not about what was done for 982 people,” he said. “The story there is what was not done for all the others.”
The refugees brought to Fort Ontario had to agree to return to Europe after the war, although they were eventually allowed to remain in the U.S.
Lederer said he’d never taken on a project of such magnitude but finished a first draft of the play in just a month. He had three months to complete a second draft.
“I was so green myself coming to this,” he said. “I didn’t realize then it would not take me three months, it would take me three years.”
He struggled to take a deeply personal story and a vast amount of material and condense it down. When he did turn in a second draft, in March 2020, Broadway theaters shuttered as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the performing arts to a standstill.
The producer who had originally commissioned the play had to focus on her existing shows and left the project.
“By that time it was so deeply in my heart and mind, I was not about to leave it,” Lederer said.
The original drafts of the play were meant for a full stage production and included 25 cast members and multiple acts. Lederer repeatedly rewrote the play, streamlining the story and condensing things to include just six characters. He said friends in the theater industry helped him by providing notes as he reworked the material.
The version that will be presented in late January in Berlin times out less than two hours and uses a single set and projections of images to help create the appropriate mood.
Lederer said the play shows many of the indignities and cruelties Jews faced under the Nazis. For example, when the Nazis invaded Yugoslavia, where his family lived, his grandfather was forbidden from practicing law. His father and sister could no longer go to school or the movies and the family had to help house German officers.
When his grandfather persisted in practicing law, Lederer said he was arrested and sent to a concentration camp.
The family eventually fled by fishing boat and landed in Italy where they were arrested for using false papers. After several years of internment, they escaped and reached Rome, where they were taken to the U.S.
The play also touches on the family’s time in Oswego where they were safe, but not entirely free — the refugees weren’t allowed to leave the emergency shelter. When they arrived, the sight of fences topped with barbed wire rattled them, but most refugees were grateful for the outpouring of support from the Oswego community, he said.
Lederer said he was honored that the embassy in Berlin had sponsored a reading of his play. The audience of about 150 people will include officials from the Israeli embassy, he said.
The moderator, Daniel Brunet, who is the artistic director at the English Theatre Berlin, is originally from central New York. Brunet grew up in Palermo and started his theater career working on projects at Oswego High School.
Lederer said he’s hopeful the play will find a home with a regional theater in the future.
But he also made clear that while the story is about his family — Lederer himself is a character in the play — the goal is not to simply tell the story of his family.
“The aim is to use that as an illustration of much bigger stories,” he said. “The issue here is the fear of and anger toward the other, whether they be Jewish or Black or Muslim.”
