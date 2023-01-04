Michael Lederer and his wife

Michael Lederer and his wife, Katarina, pose in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where he ran the Dubrovnik Shakespeare Festival. His family was from the former Yugoslavia, now Croatia, and escaped Nazi persecution during World War II, eventually reaching safety in Oswego. Lederer’s play about his family is being sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Berlin as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

 Photo provided

When writer Michael Lederer set out to create a play based on the story of 982 mostly Jewish Holocaust refugees who were brought to a shelter at Fort Ontario during World War II, it was far more than a simple creative exercise.

Lederer’s father, aunt and grandparents were among the refugees who managed to escape the Nazis and spent 18 months at Fort Ontario.

