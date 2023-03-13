OSWEGO COUNTY — Winter is coming, again — but the city of Oswego might not bear the brunt of it.
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, which was expected to drop anywhere from 2 inches of snow in the New York City area to 2 feet in parts of central New York.
The National Weather Service office in Buffalo, which covers Oswego, Wayne, Lewis and northern Cayuga counties, said the city of Oswego should expect about 6 inches.
“Higher elevations in Oswego County could get up to 12 inches,” said Steve Welch a meteorologist with the weather service, “but the region right next to the lake, like the city of Oswego, should expect less.”
The weather service expects heavier snowfall south of Oswego County with Syracuse and the surrounding area expected to get around 10 inches.
The winter storm warning will expire at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The state of emergency took effect at 8 p.m. Monday and included Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Yates and contiguous counties.
“New Yorkers should prepare now for a multi-day event that will bring up to three feet of snow in certain parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson region,” Hochul said in a statement on New York State’s website.
“State agencies spent the weekend preparing emergency response assets, my team is in constant contact with local officials, and we have activated the National Guard to assist with emergency response. This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job.”
On the other hand, with the official first day of spring only a week away, temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week, with highs in the low 40s by the weekend.
“There’s a system moving in with rain for Friday,” said Welch. “In March, it’s harder for snow to stick around.”
