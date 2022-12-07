OSWEGO COUNTY — New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced Wednesday the completion of a $14.5 million pavement rehabilitation project on Route 481 in Central New York from the I-81 interchange in the town of Cicero to County Route 57 in the city of Fulton, in Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Route 481 is a vital roadway connecting the city of Syracuse and the New York State Thruway to the cities of Fulton and Oswego, and is also the primary connector to the Port of Oswego.
This highly trafficked route is essential to both commuters and commercial vehicles in Onondaga and Oswego counties.
“Under Gov. Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to make smart infrastructure investments that support economic growth and enable communities across central New York to prosper,” Dominguez said. “With the completion of this project, motorists can expect a safer, smoother ride on this stretch of I-481, which is an important corridor that is utilized by thousands of commuters and commercial vehicles every day.”
The project encompassed both the north and southbound lanes of state Route 481, covering almost 13 miles of highway for a total of over 50 lane miles. The entire stretch of roadway was milled and paved, with pavement joints reconstructed. In addition, existing rumble strips, delineators, and mile markers were replaced on the entire length of the project.
New median railing was added from the I-81 interchange extending one mile north. All ramps within the project limits were paved and shoulder backup material was placed on the length of the project to eliminate drop-off at the pavement edge.
This project also used a double drop method for applying pavement markings, a process that imbeds road striping into the pavement so that it is recessed and less susceptible to being scraped off by snowplows.
The project improves pavement ride-ability while extending the service life of this section of highway. Work on the project began in April 2022.
“I want to thank Commissioner Dominguez and the Department of Transportation for their cooperation and focus on our region,” State Sen. Patty Ritchie said. “Connecting the Port of Oswego and Fulton to Syracuse and the New York Thruway is vital to Oswego County businesses and people. That’s why completing this $14.5 million project on Route 481 was a major Central New York priority for me.”
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said, “The completion of this extensive improvement project along Route 481 is a great accomplishment that will immediately benefit commuters, businesses and anyone passing through Onondaga and Oswego counties on the way to the Port of Oswego. Upgrades to our infrastructure are vital — particularly along this stretch of highway — to travelers and commercial carriers, and help connect adjacent communities. I’m proud to support efforts like this and congratulate those who worked hard to see this project through to its completion.”
“I’m thrilled to announce the successful completion of the pavement rehabilitation project on state Route 481,” State Sen. John W. Mannion said. “This project will greatly improve the safety and reliability of this important thoroughfare for the residents of Onondaga and Oswego counties. I’m committed to investing in our infrastructure and ensuring the smooth operation of our roads and transportation systems. This project is a testament to the hard work of the governor and the dedication of all those involved, and I am grateful for these efforts.”
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “A core responsibility of government is to provide safe, reliable infrastructure and to continue to make responsible investments and upgrades in its infrastructure. This has been a core tenant of my administration, but it also requires partnerships and a shared commitment from all levels of government. Thank you to New York State for sharing in that commitment and their continued investment in the infrastructure of central New York.”
For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511.org.
ACCELERATING CNY RISING
Wednesday’s announcement complements “Central NY Rising,” the region’s comprehensive blueprint to generate economic growth and community development.
The state has already invested more than $6.3 billion in the region since 2012 to lay the groundwork for the plan — capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy.
Now, the region is accelerating Central NY Rising with a $500 million state investment through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in December 2015. The state’s $500 million investment will incentivize private business to invest well over $2.5 billion — and the region’s plan, as submitted, projects up to 5,900 new jobs.
