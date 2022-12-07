OSWEGO COUNTY — New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced Wednesday the completion of a $14.5 million pavement rehabilitation project on Route 481 in Central New York from the I-81 interchange in the town of Cicero to County Route 57 in the city of Fulton, in Onondaga and Oswego counties.

Route 481 is a vital roadway connecting the city of Syracuse and the New York State Thruway to the cities of Fulton and Oswego, and is also the primary connector to the Port of Oswego. 

