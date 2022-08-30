Stacy Furgal

New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal holds an adult lake trout aboard a research vessel on Lake Ontario.

 Photo courtesy of USGS Lake Ontario Biological Station

OSWEGO — New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal has recently been recognized by Women of Fisheries as one of six co-authors on an article on lake trout stocking into Lake Ontario. 

The article was published in the Journal of Great Lakes Research. 

