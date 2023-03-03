PULASKI — A woman testified on Friday that she drove two men on trial for murder to and from the vicinity of the scene of the crime in Fulton for what she thought was a drug deal.

The defendants, Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome, are on trial at the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski, the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015.

Recommended for you