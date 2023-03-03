PULASKI — A woman testified on Friday that she drove two men on trial for murder to and from the vicinity of the scene of the crime in Fulton for what she thought was a drug deal.
The defendants, Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome, are on trial at the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski, the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015.
Authorities have said that Brown, Newsome and Britani Yerdon traveled to Fulton on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob drugs from Russell Bardin. But the botched robbery left Bardin wounded and his roommate, Aaron Smith, dead. Yerdon is already serving 23 years to life in prison.
Rachel McIntyre appeared nervous and hesitant as she entered court, placed her hand on the Bible and swore to tell the truth. Judge Karen Brandt Brown had to ask her to speak up several times. But McIntyre, 53, of Liverpool, delivered testimony that put the defendants near Bardin’s 610 Rochester St. house around the time of the murder.
At the time, McIntyre drove a red 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, often giving people rides in exchange for money or drugs, specifically crack cocaine. She said she had previously been clean and sober for 17 years.
McIntyre testified that Yerdon contacted her for a ride and that she picked her up at 102 Mooney Ave. in Syracuse, which prosecutors have said is Brown’s uncle’s house. She then picked up Brown and Newsome and drove them to Oswego County to deal drugs. They later drove to Fulton for a drug deal, she said.
McIntyre dropped Yerdon off at the West Side Tavern and said she later left in a rust-colored Jeep (Bardin previously testified that he left with Yerdon in his Jeep).
She drove to a Byrne Dairy where Newsome was seen on security video buying cigarettes.
Then McIntyre drove Brown and Newsome to Rochester Street. They parked and sat there for a while listening to music and smoking drugs, she said.
Brown had been texting with Yerdon and became upset when his cellphone went silent.
Brown and Newsome eventually got out of the car and went to a house down the street, McIntyre said. She identified 610 Rochester St. as the house from a photo.
After 10 or 15 minutes, she picked up Brown, Newsome and Yerdon and drove them back to Syracuse. She said she never saw a weapon and no one talked about what had happened.
She said she hadn’t heard any gunshots but had her music turned up in her car at the time.
When being cross-examined by Shaun Chase, Brown’s lawyer, McIntyre admitted she knew Yerdon was a prostitute and would sometimes supply McIntyre with drugs.
Chase argued that McIntyre was assuming the defendants had gone into 610 Rochester St., and she admitted that she didn’t actually see which house they went into or came out of because her view was blocked. She said he was correct.
She also said they weren’t wearing any face coverings (Another witness had testified to seeing two people at the scene with bandanas covering their faces).
McIntyre admitted that she never called the police, even after learning about the murder from the news. She waited until the police found her.
When questioned by Joseph Rodak, Newsome’s attorney, she said Newsome was walking the opposite direction from Brown and Yerdon when she picked them all up to leave Fulton.
MORE TESTIMONY
Several state troopers also testified on Friday. Investigator Thomas Quilter, who questioned Brown after he was arrested with drugs on a traffic stop in Syracuse, said Brown had admitted he knew Bardin as Yerdon’s ex-boyfriend and had sold him drugs in the past.
The investigator said Brown originally told him Yerdon was at the Red Roof Inn in Mattydale but later admitted she was staying at his uncle’s house.
Brown also told him Yerdon wanted to set her ex-boyfriend up for getting her addicted to drugs.
Quilter said Brown told him he had a young son, didn’t want to go back to jail and offered to name drug dealers to help with his drug charge.
Chase questioned Quilter about whether he advised Brown of his Miranda rights, which he said he did twice.
Chase argued that at one point Brown had said he didn’t want to talk anymore.
Quilter said Brown never asked for a lawyer and that even after saying he didn’t want to talk and was ready to go to jail, he continued talking.
Another investigator with the state police Computer Crimes Unit testified that he had extracted data from Brown’s phone and found a photo in a text message that showed a handgun.
He was able to get the gun’s serial number from the photo.
Christopher Jones, a Fulton police investigator who has since retired, testified about helping search Brown’s uncle’s house at 102 Mooney Ave. in Syracuse where Yerdon was living.
He said in the living room they found a receipt from Taco Bell in Fulton dated before the murder (Bardin testified he and Yerdon stopped at Taco Bell) and a receipt from a McDonald’s in Syracuse several hours after the murder (McIntyre testified she took the defendants and Yerdon to McDonald’s).
Jones said that inside a padlocked bedroom he found a check and a prescription pill bottle with Yerdon’s name on them as well as a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun in a reusable grocery bag.
The last witness of the day, Investigator George Baker, supervised collection of security camera video and identified footage for the jury showing Bardin and Yerdon at the West Side Tavern and then leaving.
He also identified the red suspect vehicle following Bardin’s Jeep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.