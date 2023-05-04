SBA Woman-Owned Business of the Year

On Wednesday, U.S. Small Business Administration Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki presented Oswego native Dr. Alex Hawthorn of Highland Animal Hospital in Central Square with the SBA’s Woman-Owned Business of the Year award. Dr. Hawthorn purchased the business in 2019. With help from a loan from TD Bank in 2022, she is expanding it into a state-of-the-art building this summer. Pictured from left are Oswego County Administrator Philip Church, TD Bank Vice President Jennifer McKay, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, Hawthorn, and Paprocki.

 Photo provided

CENTRAL SQUARE — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Upstate New York District director was in Central Square Wednesday to present Oswego native Dr. Alex Hawthorn with the award as the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year for the central New York area.

The event was held in the still under construction facility, next to the current Highland Animal Hospital in Central Square. Hawthorn took out a small business loan to complete the construction of the facility and more than double the size of her current practice. Her loan officer with TD Bank nominated Hawthorn for the award and came from Massachusetts for the ceremony.

