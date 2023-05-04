On Wednesday, U.S. Small Business Administration Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki presented Oswego native Dr. Alex Hawthorn of Highland Animal Hospital in Central Square with the SBA’s Woman-Owned Business of the Year award. Dr. Hawthorn purchased the business in 2019. With help from a loan from TD Bank in 2022, she is expanding it into a state-of-the-art building this summer. Pictured from left are Oswego County Administrator Philip Church, TD Bank Vice President Jennifer McKay, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, Hawthorn, and Paprocki.
CENTRAL SQUARE — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Upstate New York District director was in Central Square Wednesday to present Oswego native Dr. Alex Hawthorn with the award as the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year for the central New York area.
The event was held in the still under construction facility, next to the current Highland Animal Hospital in Central Square. Hawthorn took out a small business loan to complete the construction of the facility and more than double the size of her current practice. Her loan officer with TD Bank nominated Hawthorn for the award and came from Massachusetts for the ceremony.
Oswego County Administrator Phillip Church, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, and Director of the Upstate New York District SBA Bernard Paprocki all were on hand to congratulate and speak on behalf of Hawthorn.
“Ali has illustrated an impressive example of how SBA services and our lending partners can not only help a small business grow, but help entrepreneurs like Ali save lives every day,” Paprocki said. “It’s clear that Dr. Hawthorn’s dedication to animals extends to her staff and her community, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”
The Upstate New York District of the SBA represents 34 counties in the state, and SBA officials were also in Albany and the Elmira area presenting awards this week, which is National Small Business Week.
Hawthorn purchased the practice in 2019 shortly before the pandemic hit and people lost jobs all over the country.
“We tried our best to stay open as much as we could during COVID. The biggest thing is we didn’t want to have to let any of our employees go,” Hawthorn said. “We did our best to move to curbside service and see as many patients as possible.”
The factors of limited in-person visits, and more people staying home and taking in more pets put a strain on the veterinary industry as a whole.
“Our industry has slowly been growing over the years, and with COVID there was this exponential growth,” Hawthorn said. “There were a lot of shelters across the country that were all of a sudden empty. People were all at home with new pets.”
Much like their human counterparts, pets had trouble getting in to see doctors during the pandemic as well.
“During that time it was very difficult to get in to see a veterinarian,” Hawthorn said, “so we had all these new patients that needed to be seen that couldn’t be seen, surgeries that couldn’t get done.”
A tour of the current facilities showed the need for the bigger space for the practice. With more than 20 staff members, exam rooms, lab and pharmacy, a small recovery area for surgery patients, offices, and a laundry area crammed into just over 3,000 square feet, the practice has outgrown its original space.
When completed, the new building will give Hawthorn and her staff — which she plans to expand — more room to operate. The lab and pharmacy, currently located on opposite sides of a narrow hallway, will have an entire room with which to function. Cats will be given a “quiet room” to keep them separate from dogs as they wait to be seen, and the euthanasia room will be moved away from exam rooms, which is where it is located in the current facility.
“Sometimes, you can hear a dog’s tail thumping against the wall in one of the exam rooms,” said Hawthorn. “It can make it difficult for owners to focus on their pets’ final moments.”
The expanded facilities will make it easier for Hawthorn and her staff to deal with pets that need help urgently.
“In our clinic, we see about a 50/50 split in urgent care versus wellness visits, and we set aside a number of appointments for urgent care a day. Our hope with this new building is we can increase that,” Hawthorn said. “An urgent care concept is a little bit newer to the veterinary field. We’ll be able to handle things that maybe take a little pressure off the ERs.”
Hawthorn sees the new facility as a chance to better serve Oswego County’s veterinary needs, while also easing the pressure on the emergency veterinarians of central New York.
“ERs locally, here in Syracuse, Cornell, and even in Rochester are overwhelmed and can’t take in any new cases,” said Hawthorn. “Our hope is to be able to provide those services for clients in our area, and give them a place to go when they need to be seen, but don’t necessarily need an emergency clinic.”
When Hawthorn first heard she won the award she was surprised and grateful.
“I was shocked when I got the news,” Hawthorn said. “I’m very honored and very lucky and very grateful I have this opportunity to treat pets in the central New York area, and very grateful for my staff that helps me do that.”
In the few years since Hawthorn has taken over the practice, Highland Animal Hospital has already increased its client load 50 percent, doubled sales revenue, added five new staff members, rebranded, and modernized equipment.
“Helping and healing animals is tremendously rewarding. We are excited to expand our services to our surrounding community,” she said. “We are fortunate to have the most wonderful patients and clients, and we can’t wait to continue these relationships for many years to come.”
