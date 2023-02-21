FULTON — A 46-year-old woman was arrested after she pushed her grandchildren into the Oswego River and then pulled them out, Fulton police said.
On Monday, officers responded to an address in the city of Fulton to investigate a possible case of child abuse. They met with a woman and her two children, who are 3 and 5 years old.
Police said the children told their mother that their maternal grandmother had pushed them into the Oswego River off South First Street.
After bringing her children home and warming them up, the woman called 911.
Officers later located the grandmother, identified as Heather M. Smith, 46, of Fulton. Smith admitted to pushing the children into the river but denied doing it with the intention of harming them, police said.
The water temperature was 35.8 degrees and the children were fully submerged in the water before their grandmother being pulled them out.
Police said the children were evaluated at their home by EMS and showed no signs of obvious injury and were not taken to a hospital.
The children are now in their mother’s care. Officers contacted the Oswego County Department of Social Services, which is assisting in the continuing investigation.
Smith was arrested and charged with two counts each of first-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, a felony and misdemeanor respectively.
She was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part court on Monday. Police said that because of changes to the state’s bail provisions, the charges are considered non-qualifying offenses and the judge was required to release her on her own recognizance.
She is scheduled to appear in Fulton City Court on March. 1.
