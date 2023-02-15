A house at 610 Rochester St. in Fulton was the scene of a 2021 shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured. Authorities eventually charged three people with murder, attempted murder and robbery. One of them pleaded guilty last year. The other two are set to go on trial later this month.
FULTON — Three individuals accused of a 2021 robbery and murder that left one person dead and another critically injured were seen by a witness leaving the scene and getting into a car, according to a court document.
Alton D. Brown, Norman A. Newsome and Britani E. Yerdon were charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
Yerdon pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder and is serving 23 years to life in prison. Brown and Newsome remain at the county jail. They’re scheduled to go on trial Feb. 27.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at 1:11 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, at a house at 610 Rochester St. in Fulton. They discovered Aaron A. Smith and Russell G. Bardin, both 41, had been shot. Smith later died; Bardin survived.
According to a felony complaint, a female witness stated that before the robbery, Bardin was at the West Side Tavern on West First Street in Fulton with Yerdon and that the two left the bar and drove to 610 Rochester St. together. Shortly after, the woman walked with Smith back to 610 Rochester St., about a mile away.
When they arrived, two males were standing on the porch. Smith and the woman entered the house and the two males followed them in. The woman heard a shot and Smith dropped to the floor, the felony complaint said.
That’s when she ran and hid in the garage and heard three or four more gunshots. She reported hearing the same female from the West End Tavern say, “Did you get his jewelry? Kick the door in if you have to.”
She later found Bardin with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith had been shot once and later died.
The felony complaint said a second witness saw three individuals leaving 610 Rochester St. and entering a red car. The second witnesses identified Yerdon, Newsome and Brown as the ones leaving the scene.
According to an affidavit from a state police investigator, Brown admitted that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Yerdon and that she talked about “setting up a book,” meaning robbing her ex-boyfriend.
The interview with Brown and the investigator happened on Dec. 5, 2021, less than two hours after Brown was pulled over on a traffic stop in Syracuse. At the time he was under arrest for third-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to the investigator, Brown, who was on parole for a drug-related charge and didn’t have a driver’s license, admitted that he had crack cocaine on him when he was stopped. Brown also admitted to being a drug dealer and user and said his drugs of choice are cocaine, spike and Molly, according to the investigator.
