610 Rochester St., Fulton

A house at 610 Rochester St. in Fulton was the scene of a 2021 shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured. Authorities eventually charged three people with murder, attempted murder and robbery. One of them pleaded guilty last year. The other two are set to go on trial later this month.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Three individuals accused of a 2021 robbery and murder that left one person dead and another critically injured were seen by a witness leaving the scene and getting into a car, according to a court document.

Alton D. Brown, Norman A. Newsome and Britani E. Yerdon were charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery.

