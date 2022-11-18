OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the city of Oswego has once again partnered with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless and those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. 

Barlow and Victory have established a partnership over the last few years to provide such a shelter under the New York State “Code Blue” policy, providing free, overnight shelter anytime the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees. When the temperature in Oswego falls below 32 degrees overnight, known as Code Blue, the shelter will be open daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., located at  225 W. First St., underneath the Pontiac Apartment building. 

Tags

Recommended for you