OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the city of Oswego has once again partnered with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless and those seeking shelter during the cold winter months.
Barlow and Victory have established a partnership over the last few years to provide such a shelter under the New York State “Code Blue” policy, providing free, overnight shelter anytime the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees. When the temperature in Oswego falls below 32 degrees overnight, known as Code Blue, the shelter will be open daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., located at 225 W. First St., underneath the Pontiac Apartment building.
To enter, individuals should use the Oneida Street side entrance. While in the shelter, those in need are provided a place to sleep, blankets, and food, while being supervised.
For further assistance, individuals in need of services may also call 211.
“This winter we are partnering with the great folks at Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless here in our area when the city enters ‘code blue’ status,” Barlow said. “I appreciate the fine work Victory does and the services they provide to bring opportunity and hope to the less fortunate and ensure the most vulnerable aren’t left out in the dark and cold as conditions worsen.”
“We are again happy to partner with Mayor Barlow, the city of Oswego and Oswego County to provide a safe, warm places for those in need in our community,” said Daun Whittaker, executive director of Victory Transformation. “Thanks to the continued support from city and county government, and our wonderful staff here at Victory, we have been able to continually expand hours and capability to better serve the area.”
Since 2010, Victory Transformation, Inc has helped thousands of me and women locally through programs and services with the primary mission of serving those in the community with “love, hope, and encouragement while at the same time addressing their physical, emotional, and spiritual need.” To contact Victory Transformation to learn more, call 315-403-7681.
