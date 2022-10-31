Halloween Contest 2022 Fulton

Pictured is a collage of the first-place winner from the Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest in Fulton. The winners were Tina Eusepi and Chris Egan, who received a $50 gift card to Lakeview Lanes.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department and Special Events Committee have announced the winners for the second Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest.

The contest included 21 entrants, and their Halloween-themed houses received a total of 2,793 votes on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. This is an increase from the 17 contestants and 2,615 votes the contest received last year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron. 

