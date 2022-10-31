Pictured is a collage of the first-place winner from the Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest in Fulton. The winners were Tina Eusepi and Chris Egan, who received a $50 gift card to Lakeview Lanes.
FULTON — Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department and Special Events Committee have announced the winners for the second Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest.
The contest included 21 entrants, and their Halloween-themed houses received a total of 2,793 votes on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. This is an increase from the 17 contestants and 2,615 votes the contest received last year, according to Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
Tina Eusepi and Chris Egan received the first-place prize, a $50 gift card to Lakeview Lanes.
Kyle Vincent received the second-place prize, a $25 gift card to Mimi’s Drive-In. Third-place finishers Ann and Jason Clark received a $20 gift card to B&T Sports Shop.
Kirby Labeef received the fourth-place prize, a $15 gift card to Ontario Star Cleaners. Susan McRae received the fifth-place prize, a $15 gift card to J&T’s Flippin Chicken.
The entries were scored based on the number of Facebook likes their houses received on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
The department started accepting entries in late September, according to Waldron. Although this is the second year Fulton has held a Halloween house-decorating competition, this is the first year it went by the name “Joseph Labeef Halloween Decorating Contest.”
“Joseph Labeef was a Fulton resident, and he loved Halloween,” Waldron said.
Labeef took third place in last year’s Halloween decorating contest, an achievement he was particularly proud of, according to Waldron.
“Halloween was his favorite holiday,” Waldron said. “He kept the tradition alive in Fulton, handing out full-sized candy bars” — paying homage to Nestlé’s history in the city.
Labeef passed away in December, and Fulton’s Special Events Committee wanted to honor his memory.
“We wanted to honor him by naming the contest after him,” Waldron said. “We got together, we made that decision, and it only took a few seconds for us all to agree to it.”
Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department has a number of upcoming events, too, including the Christmas tree lighting Dec. 3 as well as the Christmas decorating contest and a ride-along in which residents can meet Santa and the Grinch. The dates are still tentative for the Christmas decorating contest and ride-along, according to Waldron, but full event details for those and other events will be posted on Parks and Recreation and Special Events Committee Facebook pages.
