OSWEGO — Election Day is still more than eight months away but the next district attorney may ultimately be chosen tonight when the Oswego County Republican Committee meets to endorse a candidate for the June primary.

Anthony DiMartino and Mark Moody are vying for the committee’s support, but DiMartino is the heavy favorite, according to interviews with committee chairs. Moody has not said if he will run in the primary if he doesn’t get the party’s endorsement.

