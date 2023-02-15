OSWEGO — Election Day is still more than eight months away but the next district attorney may ultimately be chosen tonight when the Oswego County Republican Committee meets to endorse a candidate for the June primary.
Anthony DiMartino and Mark Moody are vying for the committee’s support, but DiMartino is the heavy favorite, according to interviews with committee chairs. Moody has not said if he will run in the primary if he doesn’t get the party’s endorsement.
In deep-red Oswego County, where Republicans enjoy a roughly 2-to-1 enrollment advantage over Democrats, the path to elected office usually runs through the GOP.
While securing the party’s support virtually guarantees success in the primary and the general election, several Republicans have bucked the establishment and successfully run without the party’s endorsement, including Sheriff Don Hilton and former Judge Walter Hafner Jr.
Hilton first ran for sheriff in 2018, before the state local and primaries were moved from September to June to coincide with the federal primary.
“When I did it, it was a little easier because you were collecting the petitions over the summer,” Hilton said. “People are just more likely to answer their doors in the summer.”
Now the deadline for getting petition signatures to run in the primary is early April. That means going door-to-door canvassing for signatures in winter weather when people don’t want to answer their doors, he said. Earlier sundowns are an added challenge.
Hilton attributed his electoral success to hard work. He also put together a team of supporters that helped him get signatures. They included his wife, a teacher’s aide, and several other teachers. He said they were able to devote a lot of time to collecting signatures over the summer.
Candidates for county office have to collect 1,000 petition signatures, but Hilton said he collected closer to 1,500 signatures in case some of them were invalidated. Candidates endorsed by the party receive help getting the necessary signatures.
Hilton sought the Republican Party’s endorsement along with then-Undersheriff Eugene Sullivan and Phillip Cady.
“With a three-way race it was less clear, to be honest with you,” Hilton said.
The party ultimately endorsed Sullivan. Hilton beat Sullivan in the primary, 4,006 to 3,837, a margin of 169 votes.
Hilton said he thought one of the issues voters responded to was his proposal to build a school resource officer program in the sheriff’s office, which he followed through on once he became sheriff. School safety was and continues to be an important issue with voters, he said.
ONE-MAN CAMPAIGN
Hafner waged a virtual one-man campaign in 1998 when he challenged incumbent county court Judge John Brandt. He said he and his wife got most of the petition signatures he needed to run.
He had planned to run for surrogate court judge in 1988 but said another candidate received the Republican Party’s endorsement. He ran for county court judge in 1992 but was foiled in the GOP primary, losing by 500 votes. “The Republican Party, when you get that endorsement, the unions endorse you, everybody endorses you,” he said.
He unsuccessfully ran for DA in 1995 after being written in on the Conservative Party line.
Afterward, Hafner set his sights on the 1998 race against Brandt. He said he had a good legal practice at the time that included everything from real estate law to assigned counsel work. He also served as a part-time prosecutor in the DA’s office for seven years. Between his practice and working in the DA’s office, Hafner said he was fairly well known in the community, but he ran afoul of the Republican establishment when he challenged Brandt.
“I didn’t really care,” Hafner said. “I was just going to run.”
SEPTEMBER PRIMARY HELPED
Like Hilton, he benefited from the fact that the primary then was in September, which gave him all summer to campaign. He went door-to-door every night getting petition signatures and met people wherever he could.
“Pancake breakfasts, church dinners and parades, basically, that’s what it was,” he said. “I was everywhere.”
He took petition sheets with him to graduation parties, restaurants and diners. He said he was even thrown out of the county fair and a firemen’s field days event for campaigning.
Hafner also benefited from anger among families of crime victims over some of Brandt’s rulings. Hafner won the Republican primary against Brandt by 46 votes, 4,415 to 4,369.
He successfully ran for reelection in 2008 without the GOP endorsement and in 2018 with the endorsement. He retired at the end of 2021. Hafner said that aside from the low turnout for off-year primaries, his success was due to his tenacity from being a lifelong farmer.
“You plant the crops every year. Some of them make it, some of them don’t, but you always plant the next year — don’t you?” he said. “I just ran whether I was going to win or lose.”
