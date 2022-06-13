FULTON — William Mecum has been appointed as the incoming principal of Fairgrieve Elementary School, effective July 1.
Mecum has been employed with the Fulton City School District since July 2020 as the director of instructional support services. During this time he has also filled in for principals when needed, having the opportunity to work at all of the elementary schools within the district.
Prior to coming to Fulton, Mecum worked within the Syracuse City School District for 16 years in various roles, including art teacher, curriculum coach, vice principal and principal.
Mecum said that the opportunity to become principal of Fairgrieve felt like a good fit.
“I really just felt like it was a great match between me and the school,” Mecum said. “The students, the teachers, the community there felt really comfortable. It reminds me a lot of my first principalship, which was at Porter Elementary School in Syracuse, just a very similar community to Porter, which was one of my absolute favorite jobs. So I just felt right at home right away there. The teachers there made me feel really welcome and the kids are just really fantastic.”
Mecum started his educational career as a high school art teacher at Corcoran High School, and initially was focused on teaching and was not looking to become a principal. One of his close friends was working to become an administrator at the time, and encouraged Mecum to fill in at the office.
“I found that I liked connecting with kids that had gotten in trouble and I found that I had a knack for connecting those kids with their teachers and sort of problem solving, and that was what most of that was, just doing sort of the disciplinary work. But then when I really got serious about it, I started taking classes and I learned more about school leadership and the ins and outs of that and I really was fortunate in Syracuse to sort of fall into some good positions,” Mecum said. “I had gone from an art teacher to a curriculum coach and that allowed me to travel to all five of the high schools in Syracuse, and so I’ve gotten to see a ton of really great teaching and learned from the principals and vice principals at each of the high schools.”
Mecum moved on to become a vice principal at Henninger High School and then principal at Porter Elementary, Frazer PK-8 school and Nottingham High School. Mecum said that during his time at Porter and Frazer, both schools were removed from New York State Education Department Receivership status and that graduation rates rose at Nottingham while he was principal.
After years of experience as a principal, Mecum decided that he wanted to learn a new skillset. He soon came to Fulton for the director of instructional support services position, a role that taught him about data collection, verification and use at the state, district and school levels. He said that although he has learned a lot in his current position, his work filling in for principals in the district showed him that he misses directly working with students, teachers and parents.
“I think the best parts of being a school leader are really being able to work with the kids and with the teachers and with the parents,” Mecum said. “I’ve been fortunate to have been able to do that in Syracuse for a number of years and the position that I’m in currently as director has really shown me that that’s something that I miss, not that this position isn’t rewarding in its own ways, but it’s very different being in an office behind a screen at a desk as opposed to being out in the hallways and in the classrooms and in the community, and I think I just really miss that.”
Mecum said that he hopes to help Fairgrieve achieve goals set in the FCSD’s Strategic Coherence Plan, specifically regarding reading goals.
“The Strategic Coherence Plan here in Fulton is really robust and it’s unique,” Mecum said. “It’s unlike any of the plans that our neighbors surrounding us have and so what I would like is to really be able to meet the goals that are set out in that plan so that we’re getting nearly all of our kiddos reading by third grade, I think the goal is 95%. During my time at Fairgrieve I’m hoping to reach that or exceed that. Reading is really an important skill that helps determine success later on in life. … I think the real purpose that we’re all here for is to make sure that kids can take advantage of whatever opportunity presents itself after they’re done with public school, no matter what that choice is.”
Mecum would like to continue the school’s traditions while putting his own mark on them. He said that he is dedicated to maintaining safe, structured school environments where learning and teaching are positive and joyful experiences.
“I’d like to continue the great traditions that they have in place there,” Mecum said. “I’ve heard from a number of parents and even teachers in the district who either have kids there or they went there themselves and there’s just so many fond memories. I’d like to be a part of that really just sort of grand tradition there but at the same time I’d like to put my own stamp on it in any way that I can and just make sure that everyone has as much fun at school as I do. I think that’s a really important piece that I’d like to make sure that I bring and, like I said, really focus on those literacy skills for all of our kiddos there so that they can be successful, whether that be at the junior high, at the high school or whatever they want to do afterward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.