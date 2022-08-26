William F. Hancock

William F. Hancock contributed to the early history of Oswego City by his lengthy association with the Old Volunteer Fire Department.

 Photo provided by the Oswego County Historical Society

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the seventh part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Born in Bromfield, Kent, England, William F. Hancock was only a boy when he came to the United States. Among his many accomplishments during his 66-year residency in Oswego was his membership in the Old Volunteer Fire Department.  

