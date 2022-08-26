Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the seventh part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Born in Bromfield, Kent, England, William F. Hancock was only a boy when he came to the United States. Among his many accomplishments during his 66-year residency in Oswego was his membership in the Old Volunteer Fire Department.
William Hancock was born on Feb. 7, 1824, although it is unclear who his parents were. When he immigrated to America he was 12 years old, traveling aboard the Westminster with Edmund Paine, his wife Hannah Hancock, Lani Hancock, and several small children, among them the future Captain Edward Paine of the 24th Regiment. Hannah and Lani may have been his older sisters. The group landed in New York City on March 22, 1837, and arrived in Oswego on May 19.
An advertisement appearing in the Oswego Daily Palladium in August 1848 revealed that Hancock had purchased Green & Company’s tobacco business, located opposite the Welland House on West First Street. When the business moved to the former Board of Trade rooms, the same newspaper noted, “He is supplied with a full stock of popular brands of cigars, tobaccos and snuffs, together with everything in the way of smokers’ material. Hancock’s latch string is always out — like his shingle, but unlike himself.”
Oswego’s elected officials recognized very early the need for some sort of fire brigade. In October 1828, the village fathers appointed fire wardens whose task it was to inspect homes and businesses every three months for potential fire hazards. Each citizen was henceforth required to keep a filled fire bucket close at hand and to assist at fires. Failure to do so resulted in a fine.
The 1828 ordinance also led to the creation of a volunteer fire company of no more than 30 “able-bodied men.” As the village grew more companies were added on both sides of the river.
William Hancock’s involvement with the firemen began on July 12, 1841, when he became a charter member of the reorganized Fire Company No. 1, dubbed Ontario Engine Company No. 1 whose motto was “Always Ready” and whose members were nicknamed the “Juveniles” because they were all young men. It was a matter of pride to the fire companies to have “first water,” that is, to be first on the scene of a fire.
The company’s first big fire occurred on Oct. 24, 1841, when the Presbyterian Church in Franklin Square burned.
In 1845, Hancock was transferred to Empire Engine Company No. 2 where he served as foreman for several years. He held that position in 1853 when the Great Fire broke out, devastating a large part of the young city. According to an article published in the Oswego Daily Palladium in August 1894, Hancock “had charge of the South end of the fire. So successfully did he direct the efforts of his company that both himself and the men were highly complimented and the following year, 1854, Mr. Hancock was elected Chief Engineer of the department.”
Hancock was instrumental in organizing the Alvin Bronson Steamer Company No. 7 in 1867, remaining with this group until 1876.
Hancock’s abilities led to his being named chief engineer for the volunteer department not only in 1854 but also in 1867 and 1868. He was one of only 22 men named to this position.
Hancock was popular with his fellow firefighters although he was a strict disciplinarian “who would not tolerate ungentlemanly conduct among his men.”
A state law passed in 1876 provided for the development of a professional fire department in Oswego City and the Old Volunteers passed into history. Nevertheless, Hancock was not finished with his association. He served as a fire commissioner and as a member of the city’s Fire Council. In 1886 he was elected president of Oswego’s Old Firemen’s Association. He was active in the State Firemen’s Association and in 1894 hosted visiting firefighters when they chose Oswego for the site of their annual convention.
The “Old Volunteers” regularly appeared in local parades and their appearance on July 4, 1888, was described in the Oswego Daily Times the following day: “The Old Volunteer department attracted much attention as they appeared dragging their old hose cart, gaily decorated with flowers as in the old day. The ‘boys’ were not quite as resplendent as in the days of red shirts, black pants and fire hats, but there was a business look about them, too, which recalled the old days. President Tifft wore his old fire hat proudly while William Hancock sported one which was even older and more battered and bruised than that of the president.”
In a less obvious way, William Hancock performed a great service for his adopted community and for generations of researchers to come. He was the compiler of Hancock’s Oswego City Directory. An editorial appearing in the Oswego Daily Times in September 1897 compared the 1852-1853 version to the current Boyd’s edition: “Compared with the new directory it is a rather meager publication. And still it was a complete work for the time.” Even at that early stage the contents included residents’ names and addresses, fleets of ships, civic organizations, and churches.
Hancock’s community involvement extended to the poor and homeless. He was a long-time member and clerk of the city’s Board of Charity and was associated with the city’s Poor House located on Thompson Road. He periodically led a group of city officials on an inspection tour of the farm and treated all to a picnic lunch which he himself supervised.
It is unknown when Hancock was raised a Master Mason in Frontier City Lodge No. 422 but he was an active member. He was elected worshipful master for 1877 and for 1880. He served as lodge chaplain for many years, not only in Frontier City but also in Oswego Lodge 127 and in Aeonian Lodge 679 in both of which he was an honorary member.
On June 21, 1870, the grand master of New York Masons officiated at the laying of the cornerstone of New City Hall and Hancock took the part of grand tiler for the occasion.
His other Masonic affiliations included Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar. Hancock was elected sentinel of the latter organization in 1870 and captain of the guard in 1877. He was also a member of Shrine Media Temple, located in Watertown.
In 1852, Hancock married Sarah A. Chase, daughter of Edwin and Sophronia Chase, of Hannibal. They were the parents of two boys and two girls, all of whom reached adulthood. Sarah died on June 10, 1895.
Hancock’s death on Sept. 15, 1903, was due to heart disease. Obituaries paid tribute to his days as a volunteer fireman and to his generous and genial nature. An editorial published in the Oswego Daily Times on Sept. 16, 1903, described him as an “old fashioned gentleman, courteous, kindly, sympathetic and honorable” who “had not one enemy in the world.” Masons from all three Oswego lodges as well as members of Lake Ontario Commandery accompanied his body to Riverside Cemetery where he was buried next to Sarah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.