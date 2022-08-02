OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur has been selected to lead the National Association of Counties Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
He was appointed by National Association of Counties President Denise Winfrey at the recent annual conference in Colorado.
The group’s steering committees review and make recommendations on federal policy issues and legislation that supports local decision-making and provides direct federal investments in county priorities. The Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to USDA agriculture, rural development programs, rural renewable energy development, research and extension, food safety, and conservation programs.
“Agriculture is a $5 billion industry that employs hundreds of thousands New Yorkers, so it’s incredibly important to have a strong voice from New York State leading federal advocacy on agricultural issues,” said NYSAC President Martha Sauerbrey. “Terry will be a tremendous asset to our state as he works to support the agricultural communities that are vital to our economy.”
“From corn and milk to apples and grapes, agriculture is central to our state’s economy and it’s critical that we work with our federal partners to strengthen and support this industry,” Wilbur said. “I’m extremely honored to be chosen to lead this committee and look forward to working with my colleagues from counties around the country to support our farmers and rural communities.”
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Terry for over 12 years and have seen firsthand his commitment to support our local farmers,” said Oswego County Administrator Phil Church, who serves on the NYSAC Board of Directors. “He understands the issues facing rural communities and will be a strong voice for Oswego County at the national level.”
Prior to being elected county clerk in 2021, Wilbur served as an Oswego County legislator for 10 years. He currently serves as a vice chair of the New York State Association of Counties Agriculture and Rural Affairs Standing Committee.
The National Association of Counties (NACo) serves nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo advocates for county priorities in federal policymaking, promotes exemplary county policies and practices, nurtures leadership skills, optimizes county and taxpayer resources and cost savings, and enriches the public’s understanding of county government.
The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) is a member of NACo and works closely with the organization to advance priorities of New York’s counties at the federal level.
The New York State Association of Counties is a bipartisan municipal association serving all the counties of New York State, including the city of New York. Organized in 1925, NYSAC’s mission is to represent, educate, serve and advocate for member counties and the elected and appointed county officials who serve the public.
